Borussia Dortmund showed a reaction after the weak performances against Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig and defeated pursuers Union Berlin 2-1 (1-0) on the 27th matchday in the Bundesliga.

Donyell Malen (29th minute) and Youssoufa Moukoko (79th) scored for BVB. Kevin Behrens meanwhile equalized for Union (61st). Thanks to the success, BVB stays on Bayern’s heels in the table and is still two points behind the leaders from Munich. Union, on the other hand, has lost touch with the top spots and is now five points behind BVB.

Union better at the beginning – but Dortmund’s painting hits

The first quarter of an hour belonged to the guests. Union Berlin was the more grippy team, repeatedly conquered the ball in midfield and kept BVB away from their own goal. However, the capital city only had their own chances after set pieces, but it was not dangerous.

Dortmund then got into the game better and promptly took the lead with the first real chance. Raphael Guerreiro got the ball on the left and played the perfect pass to Malen in the centre. The Dutchman prevailed in a duel against Nico Gießelmann and steered the ball into the goal for Dortmund.

And BVB deserved the lead afterwards, because from then on almost only Dortmund played. Shortly before the break, Sébastien Haller had the 2-0 on his head, but Frederik Rönnow reacted strongly in the Union goal (43rd). Just a few seconds later, Malen’s long-range shot went just wide of the goal.

Protest from both fan camps

The start of the second half was initially marked by protest. Both fan camps demonstrated with several posters against a possible investor entry into the German Football League (DFL). At first it was quiet on the lawn. Many fouls caused the game to be interrupted again and again at the beginning of the second half.

It was the Berliners who put forward the first liquid attack in the 61st minute – and equalized. Behrens headed a long ball from Robin Knoche into the penalty area to Sheraldo Becker. The striker caught the ball and put it back on Behrens, who hit the bottom right corner from 15 yards out. Gregor Kobel in the BVB goal had no chance of defence.

Moukoko umkurvt Rönnow

BVB coach Edin Terzic reacted and brought Marco Reus and Youssoufa Moukoko into play. A good move, as it turned out only a little later. In the 79th minute, Reus dribbled around the Berlin penalty area. Unions Segiun tipped the ball off Reus’ foot, but put the ball perfectly into Moukoko’s run, who rounded Rönnow and scored to make it 2-1.

Union braced itself against the defeat in the final minutes, but did not bring about a dangerous conclusion. Instead, Rönnow prevented an even greater defeat against substitute Jamie Bynoe-Gittens shortly before the end.

Dortmund visiting Stuttgart

On the 28th match day, BVB must pass VfB Stuttgart (Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.). A day later, 1. FC Union Berlin hosts VfL Bochum (5:30 p.m.).