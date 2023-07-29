Borussia Dortmund: How Edin Terzic plans with Marcel Sabitzer

At best, Emre Can may have hoped for this development, but he certainly could not have counted on it. Especially not last winter. The 29-year-old had asked himself the question of meaning.

The defensive midfielder missed out on participating in the World Cup in Qatar and lost his regular place at Borussia Dortmund. Before the early winter break, he only made it into the starting XI twice in Bundesliga games. Can was criticized and traded as a candidate for sale. it could not go on like that.

So he revised himself and made resolutions. “It doesn’t matter whether you play or not, you don’t let yourself be dragged down, you do your thing,” he said to himself: “No matter what, Emre – you step on the gas.”

This is where you will find content from Instagram

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

This week, BVB then published the following message: “Borussia Dortmund’s football professionals have a new captain: Emre Can will lead the team in the future.”

also read

Sustainable muscle building

Shortly before, coach Edin Terzic had announced this decision at a press conference in San Diego – BVB is currently on a PR and test match trip to the USA. When he had informed the team shortly before, there had been applause.

Significant increase in performance

This is a remarkable trend reversal in relation to how Can at BVB a good six months ago was noticed. It has to do with his significant increase in performance. In the 2023 calendar year, Can became one of Borussia’s strongest forms: he finally showed what they had long expected of him in Dortmund – but what he had failed to do for just as long.

He was finally the aggressive leader he always wanted to be. He plowed, straddled and led the way. He held his position in front of the defense and gave the team support. When things got difficult in the game, he called his colleagues to order or encouraged them. Can became an important factor in the race to catch up. That in the end BVB still wasn’t enough to win the title – it was least due to Can.

also read

“Emre is a born winner and someone who likes to take on responsibility. In addition to his performances on the pitch, he also has a lot of experience,” explained Terzic.

The coach had given the decisive impetus for Can’s promotion. And Terzic was also largely responsible for the fact that Can’s contract was prematurely extended by two years until 2026 before leaving for the USA. The coach sees a leader in the well-travelled professional, who has already gained experience in the English Premier League and the Italian Serie A.

Distance from Álvarez transfer

Terzic had made this clear at various points – and was therefore also quite surprised internally. Because a few weeks ago, when BVB toyed with bringing in a highly valued competitor for Can’s position, Terzic made it clear that he would still continue to rely on Can.

A commitment from the Mexican Edson Álvarez, 25, was dropped from Ajax Amsterdam. It would have been a very expensive package anyway – 60 to 70 million euros, made up of 40 million euros transfer fee plus bonuses and salary. And it would probably have been a bad investment – ​​if the coach hadn’t let the player play at all. So BVB managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke and sports director Sebastian Kehl shared the opinion of their coach – which was not always a matter of course in Dortmund.

Required duo: BVB managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke (left) talks to Dortmund coach Edin Terzic

Source: dpa/David Indian song

In the past few years, with different evaluations of transfer candidates, when in doubt, what Watzke or the long-time sports director Michael Zorc thought was right was done – not necessarily what the coach wanted. Mario Götze returned to BVB in 2016, although the then coach Thomas Tuchel did not want him. Can was also not exactly Lucien Favre’s dream player when he was bought by Juventus Turin in January 2020 for a fee of 25 million euros.

also read

But this time the BVB bosses followed the coach – and that says a lot about the trust that Terzic enjoys. The 40-year-old is the man with whom the future should be shaped – as long as it is possible. “Everything we hoped for from Edin Terzic, he delivered more than 100 percent. He gives this club a friendly face, he is authentic and emphatic. The fact that Borussia Dortmund is so united is also his merit,” Watzke told the “Ruhr Nachrichten”.

Trauma on the last day of play

The almost traumatic loss of the title on the last day of the game has not changed the fact that Dortmund are convinced that they are fundamentally on the right track. This should be continued in the coming season, a new attempt will be made. However, this can only succeed if the team matures and becomes more resistant to stress. Above all, the number of goals conceded must be reduced. There were 44 last season.

Above all, it was phases of defensive confusion that caused an otherwise functioning team to lose points unnecessarily – as in the 2-2 draw at Schalke, when a lead was lost twice, or in the 3-3 draw in Stuttgart, when a man down and a 2-0 win was lost. leadership has been relinquished. Terzic is convinced that eliminating these weaknesses will only be possible through more unity.

BVB star Mats Hummels (left) was not appointed captain by coach Edin Terzic, Emre Can now holds this office

Quelle: dpa/Jan Woitas

Additional experience can be helpful here: Marcel Sabitzer, 29, who was signed by FC Bayern for 19 million euros, has strategic skills and an overview. The Austrian national player should improve the balance. He is not a perspective player, he should help immediately.

The gap left by Jew Bellingham, who switched to Real Madrid, is to be closed by two players: Sabitzer is to strengthen the build-up game – and Felix Nmecha, 22, who has signed for 30 million euros from VfL Wolfsburg, for the creative moments in attacking midfield care for.

However, something else is more decisive for being able to play for the title in the coming season. Is it actually possible to fill the newly introduced hierarchy with life?

“Grown from absolute disappointment to incredible motivation”

In a dramatic season finale, BVB lost the championship after all. With a view to the new season, Julian Brandt speaks of an “incredible motivation”. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel takes the same line.

The important figures of recent years – Marco Reus, 34, and Mats Hummels, 34 – have extended their expiring contracts by a year, but at the same time have paved the way for a fundamental change of guard: Reus resigned as captain, Hummels as vice-captain. New leaders are needed. Terzic hopes to have found her in Can and goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, 25, who has been promoted to assistant captaincy.

“If a coach attracts the group from the front, there must also be players who push from behind. Everyone must feel responsible for everything,” says Terzic, describing his philosophy. They are convinced of that at BVB – more so than with any previous coach since Jürgen Klopp.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

