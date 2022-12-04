From one trilogy to another it is always Gypsy King. From Wilder to Chisora, Tyson Fury is always the undefeated king of the most prestigious category and the baddest boxer in the world. From Wembley to another stadium, London is always the scenario for the world‘s most exaggerated champion who finally sang the name of his just beaten rival. In Antonio Conte’s Tottenham soccer stadium and in front of 60,000 spectators, Tyson Fury thus confirmed his WBC world heavyweight champion by knocking Derek Chisora ​​by kot 11″ from the end of the 10th round: it was referee Victor Loughlin who interrupted the match preventing the loser from going down. The challenger was even stoic in staying on his feet, he defended himself in every way just like the Gypsy of boxing tried everything, in all rounds. In the 8th round the uppercuts and right hooks staggered Chisora, whose stamina was truly admirable. In the stands, admiring the match was the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, the opponent Fury wants to meet in 2023 for the reunification of the titles (the Ukrainian boasts the Wba, Wbo, Ibf crowns). In the end, Usyk also entered the ring, impassive against the unleashed British star performer. Earlier in the match, Fury controlled the match but thought that the defense and guard of the opponent that he knew well, collapsed early, already in the first rounds. And instead, despite closing and taking him to the ropes, Chsiora managed to resist. “What a fighter, what a warrior,” Fury said in the ring to pay his respects to Chisora. Then he called the spectator Usyk to the ring and to provoke him said: “Usyk, you are next on the list. You’re a little guy and I’ve already beaten a Ukrainian (Vladimir Klitchsko, ed) so now it’s your turn, little guy…” Fury told him, on live TV. All under the eyes of Joe Joyce , another British heavyweight. “We’ll see each other again,” Usyk promised him, staring the Gypsy in his eyes. The World heavyweight reunification has been awaited since the days of Lennox Lewis in the 90s. Fury would have preferred another reunification: but the other British Anthony Joshua, who held the Wba, Ibf and Wbo titles, was dethroned precisely by Usyk in September 2021 in Saudi Arabia. Since then negotiations have begun and Bob Arum, Fury’s promoter, is still working on the two options.