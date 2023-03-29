Home Sports Bradley Beal under investigation after hitting a fan
Bradley Beal under investigation. Let’s read the reconstruction of TMZ Sports, always very informed about these events.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, a three-time NBA All-Star, is under police investigation after a confrontation with protesters following a game last week, according to TMZ Sports.

The lawsuit against Beal was filed on March 22, about 24 hours after the player was involved in a confrontation with two fans following his team’s loss to the Orlando Magic in Florida. According to the report, Beal walked up to the fans and hit the hat of one of them in response to their offensive comment.

Fans and Beal continued to argue before the Wizards star was brought into the locker room. The victim contacted police and said Beal hit him on the head when he hit his hat.

Police filed a complaint for simple assault and began investigating. The victim told police she wanted to press charges against Beal, and police believed there was licit cause to charge Bradley.

The Wizards team said it was aware of the situation and was gathering more information.

The reason for the dispute

But where does the verbal aggression of the fans come from? One of the guys in the group allegedly accused Beal of making him lose a bet: «You fucked me one thousand and three hundred dollars. Fucked!”

Beal would have commented on those words with the term “disrespectful”, underlining how “this is not the reason why I play. Keep a dollar, I don’t give a damn about your bets.”

The argument lasted about fifty seconds.

