The Nerazzurri accelerate for the Lazio defender, without abandoning negotiations with Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea
Inter are continuing their hunt for a defender to complete the department. Today was a positive day on the Francesco Acerbi front: Federico Pastorello, agent of the Lazio player, spent several hours at the Inter headquarters and the summit was fruitful. In fact, there would be an agreement in principle to bring the player to the court of Simone Inzaghi, who already coached him at the time of Lazio.
THE ALTERNATIVE
But the situation is not completely defined, because Inter have not yet given up on Chelsea’s Chalobah and Borussia Dortmund’s Akanji, more complex negotiations than that for Acerbi.
August 23 – 8.45pm
