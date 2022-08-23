Home Sports Inter, agreement for Acerbi. But Akanji and Chalobah remain in the background
Sports

Inter, agreement for Acerbi. But Akanji and Chalobah remain in the background

by admin
Inter, agreement for Acerbi. But Akanji and Chalobah remain in the background

The Nerazzurri accelerate for the Lazio defender, without abandoning negotiations with Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea

Inter are continuing their hunt for a defender to complete the department. Today was a positive day on the Francesco Acerbi front: Federico Pastorello, agent of the Lazio player, spent several hours at the Inter headquarters and the summit was fruitful. In fact, there would be an agreement in principle to bring the player to the court of Simone Inzaghi, who already coached him at the time of Lazio.

THE ALTERNATIVE

But the situation is not completely defined, because Inter have not yet given up on Chelsea’s Chalobah and Borussia Dortmund’s Akanji, more complex negotiations than that for Acerbi.

August 23 – 8.45pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Reminder of major events in the capital market next week: April CPI and PPI data released, Finland and Sweden express their views on joining NATO_Holdings Group_Forex Deposit_Energy

You may also like

Badminton World Championships Comprehensive: All Chinese players pass...

Farewell to Alexander Dugin’s daughter in Moscow. Lavorv:...

Bennacer responds to Malinovskyi Atalanta stops Milan’s race

Independiente at work Immediately a tour de force...

Minions 2, as in China, Gru does not...

Serie C – They will be famous: 12...

Garlasco restarts from coach Bertini and from a...

Pdhae, ko in the cup In D debut...

Nba, Haslem and Miami: The legend of the...

Vigevano, today the meeting and off to subscriptions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy