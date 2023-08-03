Home » Brajkovic moves from Spain to Greece
Luka Brajkovic changes from the Spanish to the Greek basketball league. Kolossos Rhodos will be the second station as a professional for the 24-year-old power forward and center from Vorarlberg. The Feldkircher emphasized that he wanted to play a leading role at the club from the holiday island that was recently hit by fires. Rhodes was third in the championship in 2012 and 2022.

It is intended that he will be part of the starting lineup of his new club and can count on more playing time than last time with CB Breogan in the Spanish ACB, said Brajkovic. He is in a “good league” and is “incredibly happy to have signed for Kolossos”.

After the first conversation with the Spanish trainer Curro Segura, who last looked after Burgos in the LEB Gold and the experienced Austrian center Rasid Mahalbasic, it was clear “that I absolutely wanted to play for Rhodes”, said the 24-year-old.

