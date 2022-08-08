A heavy defeat in a derby that, even in the Italian Cup, is never a match like any other, and a palpable nervousness. But what happened outside the Braglia with Domenico Berardi as the protagonist, very caught by the Curva Montagnani especially on the occasion of the penalty made at the end of the first half, has nothing to do with the issues of the field. Provoked by a Modena fan, just outside the “Braglia” stadium, the Calabrian talent reacted by seeking direct confrontation with the Gialloblù supporter. The epithets addressed to his family were repeated, so much so that a furious Berardi, detained at first by some present, managed to wriggle out and get almost face to face. Then some Digos men also intervened (and he was also stopped by the third Modena goalkeeper, Antonio Narciso) who promptly dismissed the black-green champion, with the situation that then immediately returned to the ranks.

And in the evening an apology also arrived, addressed to the Modenese fan by the number 10 neroverde. Apologies brought via a tweet. «I would like to apologize for what happened today when I left the stadium after the match against Modena. We are professionals and above all we must be examples for the youngest and children. Today in the eyes of all I have not had such a behavior. This is because the things dearest to me were touched for free, such as my family, my wife and my son off the pitch that hurt me deeply. I renew my apologies also to the supporter of the opposing team ».