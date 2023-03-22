Despite repeated denials, both by Ancelotti that from the Brazilian federation, there is still talk of the Real coach as a candidate for the green and gold bench, and the name of the Italian coach always comes up in the questions of journalists in the Selecao training camp. The last one to answer about it is Ederson. As reported by Globoesporte, the words of the City goalkeeper are quite clear: “I spoke to Casemiro, Vinicius and Militão. There is a big possibility that Ancelotti will arrive and we will try to make that happen as soon as possible. I’ve been told it’s outstanding, everyone likes it, it’s a winner. We will see in the near future if this is the case. What I have been told about him is that he is an outstanding coach who everyone in the group likes. Then just look at his resume “. Then he allows himself a joke:” We will eliminate him from the Champions League so he can be freed sooner “. Ederson also answered questions about the Guardiola hypothesis:”I even spoke to Guardiola jokingly. But he said there is no such possibility because he has a contract with Manchester City. But I hope they announce this coach soon because there are so many speculations, we too live in this phase of anxiety”.