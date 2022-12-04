Almost made for Neymar’s return to Brazil tomorrow in the round of 16 against South Korea. In the press conference, the first to be interviewed was Thiago Silva, the captain, and the first question was direct: Thiago, will Neymar play tomorrow? The defender looked at coach Tite with a touch of embarrassment, as if to ask for an answer. And the answer came dry and immediate: “Sim! Yes!”, exclaimed Tite with a smile without adding anything else.