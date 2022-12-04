Home Sports Brazil, Tite: ‘Neymar will play with Korea if he is well’
Brazil, Tite: ‘Neymar will play with Korea if he is well’

The green and gold coach on the eve of the round of 16 match: “I don’t give information that isn’t true. But I won’t tell you the other ten…”

by our correspondent Sebastiano Vernazza

Almost made for Neymar’s return to Brazil tomorrow in the round of 16 against South Korea. In the press conference, the first to be interviewed was Thiago Silva, the captain, and the first question was direct: Thiago, will Neymar play tomorrow? The defender looked at coach Tite with a touch of embarrassment, as if to ask for an answer. And the answer came dry and immediate: “Sim! Yes!”, exclaimed Tite with a smile without adding anything else.

Credibility

When it was his turn, Tite explained the situation better: “Tonight Neymar will train and by training tonight he will play tomorrow. I do not give information that is not true. In my career I have always sought credibility. Neymar will train tonight. If he’s okay, he’ll play tomorrow. I won’t give you the other ten names”. I mean, we’re almost there. If tonight Neymar trains like everyone else, tomorrow he will be on the field against Korea.

December 4th – 2.22pm

