BROOKS STRALIVIGNO | Sportdimontagna.com

The competition kicked off from the Aquagranda Olympic Training Center, symbol and nerve center of Livigno’s sporting identity: a perfect walkway to welcome the participants in the heart of the town, before directing them onto the cycle/pedestrian path, thus kicking off the hottest stages of the race. Race capable of expressing a high technical content, thanks to a group of starters of excellent quality, which gave the audience an exciting challenge from the first meter.

Among the men, in the end, Mattia Gianola, of Dinamo Team SSD ARL, won with a time of 01:18:47, ahead of Roberto Fregona and Massimo Galliano, respectively second and third. «It was a fast race, in which I knew I had high level opponents. I didn’t expect to win, but when you put on your bib, you just push right to the end. And so I did» commented the athlete from Premana, already third in the Brooks Livigno Skymarathon last month.

Among the women, however, yet another confirmation for Ivana Iozzia, athlete of the Calcestruzzi Corradini team, who has now reached her sixth success in the competition, the second in a row, after her victory in 2022. A great affinity with the race, which also emerges from the declarations at the finish line: «It is my race because it is very runable, and the course allows you to relaunch well after the climbs and descents. I went into my head right away, and I never let go. I also really liked the new variant which makes the track even more spectacular and difficult.» Iozzia closed with a time of 01:32:03, clearly detaching Debora Benedetti and Francesca Mottalini, the other athletes who arrived on the podium.