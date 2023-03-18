The Memphis Grizzlies completed the biggest comeback in their history coming up from -29 in the third quarter, to then defeat the San Antonio Spurs 12o-126 after an overtime.

Jackson Jr on the shields with 28 points, 5 rebounds and 4 blocks, Tyus Jones (20+10+10 assists) signs the first triple-double of his career, Bane makes himself felt especially in the final with 21 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists .

Among Popovich’s men, Vassell has 25 with 5 assists and Collins has 24 with 8 rebounds and 4 assists.