The Grizzlies come back from -29 and pass onto the Spurs field

The Grizzlies come back from -29 and pass onto the Spurs field

The Memphis Grizzlies completed the biggest comeback in their history coming up from -29 in the third quarter, to then defeat the San Antonio Spurs 12o-126 after an overtime.

Jackson Jr on the shields with 28 points, 5 rebounds and 4 blocks, Tyus Jones (20+10+10 assists) signs the first triple-double of his career, Bane makes himself felt especially in the final with 21 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists .

Among Popovich’s men, Vassell has 25 with 5 assists and Collins has 24 with 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

