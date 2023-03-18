Home News They seize 1.6 tons of cocaine in a banana box in Antioquia
They seize 1.6 tons of cocaine in a banana box in Antioquia

The Anti-Narcotics Police have seized this Friday 1.6 tons of cocaine in the port of the town of Urabá, in the north of the country, and which were destined for the port of Antwerp in Belgium.

The 1,618 kilos of cocaine hydrochloride were hidden in commercial boxes of bananas and had a value of 274,000 million Colombian pesos (530 million euros) in the country, as detailed in a statement by the director of Anti-narcotics of the National Police of Colombia, Edgar Cárdenas Vesga, and has collected ‘El Colombiano’.

The drug was found in a port container thanks to the help of dogs that detected it. “The institutional capacities and the support of our canine handlers allow the development of these activities with results as important as this one,” Cárdenas Vesga asserted.

“We will continue carrying out inspections of containerized cargo in ports throughout the country,” has warned the director of Anti-Narcotics of the Colombian National Police.

