Elvia Milena, the ‘tab’ of the Gnecco to the Governor: And their legal proceedings?

On the morning of this Monday, July 24, the family Gnecco confirmed that Elvia Milena Sanjuan, Former San Diego Mayorwill be your candidate for Cesar Governorate. During the event held at the Yui Hall of the Sicarare Hotel The first manager of the department was aware of everything, Ms. Cielo Gnecco. Although he never entered the compound.

Those who did surround the pre-candidate were the Cesar congressmen: the senators Didier Lobo and José Alfredo Gnecco; and the representatives José Eliecer Salazar, Libardo Cruz and Carlos Felipe Quintero. the congressman ape neck he also gave his support to the applicant from a distance.

With the slogan ‘Caesar on the move‘, Elvia Milena has the challenge of going around the department to make herself known. For this reason, experts say, this campaign will be more expensive than four years ago, when the candidate was the detained governor Luis Alberto Monsalvo Gnecco.

Elvia Milena has made a political career in San Diego and is part of the first circle of the family that governs the department. That trust was fundamental to his choice. In addition, analysts say, with his figure of a faithful soldier “They don’t run the risk that he wants to take the leading role”. “They will have someone will carry out the orders from above without putting but”, assured a political leader who was present at the event.

But that character also represents a risk when it comes to debates. If the campaign follows the trend, Elvia Milena will be the point of attack of the other candidates, who have not spared negative comments in against the applicant and the family that supports her. For this reason, as explained to EL PILON knowledgeable about the subject, it is likely that Elvia Milena Sanjuan do not attend the debates. He made a similar decision Luis Alberto Monsalvo four years ago.

WHAT ABOUT THE PROCESSES?

Elvia Milena Sanjuan is a risk bet from the judicial point of view. The former mayor of San Diego He has two legal proceedings against him. In October 2019, the Valledupar Sectional Prosecutor’s Office 12 charged him with allegedly offering a large sum of money to a leader in exchange for supporting a candidate similar to his political lines in the elections of October 27 of that year. The applicant did not accept the charges.

According to the investigation, in the month of September, in a corregimiento of San Diegothe president allegedly offered him 500 thousand pesos to a candidate for the Council of that municipality to withdraw her candidacy and support the candidates that the official would be supporting both for the Council as for the Mayor’s Office.

A year later, in August 2020the 12th sectional Prosecutor’s Office charged him with charges for allegedly irregularly entering into a sales contract of a lot in favor of the municipal administration with a disqualified contractor.

For the investigative body, the former president directed the purchase of a lot that would make the Alcaldia towards the citizen Juan Gerardo Arzuaga Rubiowho is a representative of the family firm Hired Inversiones Arzuaga Sociedad.

Read more: The pending account of the former mayor of San Diego, Elvia Milena Sanjuán, for which the trial has not yet started

On July 29, with all the registered applicationsstart the real campaign. Time will tell if the judicial processes will affect the candidate or not will be decisive in her dream of being the first Governor of Cesar by popular election.

By Deivis Caro – @deivicaro21

