The Boston Bruins have surpassed 100 points in 61 games in the National Hockey League (NHL), setting an NHL record. The Bruins celebrated their ninth straight win on Thursday, beating the Buffalo Sabers 7-1. The record had previously been held by the Montreal Canadiens, who needed 62 games for 100 points in the 1976-77 season and also hold the record for most points in a season (132).

The Bruins took the lead against the Sabers after 33 minutes, but the Massachusetts side scored five in the last third. The Bruins are currently the best team in the NHL by a wide margin, with no other team having more than 90 points under their belt.

In the 1971-72 season, the Bruins had hit the 100-point barrier after 63 games and then also won the Stanley Cup – just like the Canadiens in 1977.

