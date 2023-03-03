Home World LIQUI MOLY / Sina Ataei new International Director of Public Relations – Companies
LIQUI MOLY / Sina Ataei new International Director of Public Relations

LIQUI MOLY / Sina Ataei new International Director of Public Relations

Responsibility for the international press and media assignment at the manufacturer of motor oils and additives immediately passes to Sina Ataei (pictured).
For the past six years, this seasoned journalist has successfully led the company’s global web and social media presence as Content Strategy Lead. He now takes over the role of Peter Szarafinski, a highly regarded professional who died suddenly last year.
Sina Ataei will therefore immediately be the contact person of this German medium-sized company for journalists outside the German-speaking area. This position complements that of Director of Public Relations for the Germany, Austria and Switzerland region, which continues to be the responsibility of Tobias Gerstlauers. The two regions cover the press section of LIQUI MOLY’s corporate communication.

