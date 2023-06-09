Bruno Berner moves on and becomes coach of GC

Bruno Berner is moving to his youth club on a two-year contract.

From Winterthur to the Grasshoppers: Bruno Berner in the last game as FCW coach in Wankdorf. Peter Klaunzer / Keystone

What had been rumored around the scene for days was confirmed by the Grasshoppers in a media release on Friday afternoon: Bruno Berner is their new coach. Berner’s current contract with FC Winterthur would have been valid for another season. In his first year as a coach at the highest professional level, the 45-year-old led the promoted team to 9th place and achieved the goal of the season by staying up in the league.