Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund against Eintracht Frankfurt in the live ticker

Despite the setback at VfB Stuttgart, Borussia Dortmund still has a good chance of winning the championship. A win against Eintracht Frankfurt in the top game on Saturday evening would help enormously. Follow the game here in the live ticker.

JUlian Brandt finds little to gain from the mentality debate surrounding Borussia Dortmund. He believes that the discussion that was sparked again after his team’s embarrassing setback in the Bundesliga title fight at 3: 3 in Stuttgart was a mistake. “I still don’t think we have any mentality issues here this season. Not at all. These are other topics that we are concerned with,” said the Dortmund international in an interview with “web.de”.

Brandt cites other reasons for the form fluctuations of his team, which have persisted for years: “It’s about tactical discipline, which we lack in some situations. That’s our problem. For example, the first half is good, but in the first ten minutes of the second half it often gets very wild all of a sudden. That has nothing to do with mentality.”

Brandt defended BVB captain Marco Reus, who was recently criticized in this context. “Before I came here, Marco was always someone I looked up to. And I continue to have that feeling, not just for me, but for many players. There is a targeted look at what Marco is doing on the pitch, what Marco is doing off the pitch.”

Although Reus is “not the typical leader-captain”, he still has a great influence on the team. “Marco hasn’t lost his standing, his demeanor or the energy he radiates in recent years,” said Brandt before Borussia’s game on Saturday (6:30 p.m. / Sky) against Eintracht Frankfurt.