Udinese market – Challenge to Real for a baby phenomenon: the point of the deal

Udinese continues to work on the market for next season. We need to look for players of the highest level as often happens when it comes to the transfer market and especially the Juventus team. The scouting department in the last period has identified a small talent that could be talked about a lot in the future. Not only the black and whites, however, turn out to be on him. Let’s not waste any more time and go and see right awayand the latest on this deal and on which other teams could override the Friuli Venezia Giulia team.

The market duel is for a new little talent of European football, we are talking about Mate Antunovic. The bomber of Hadjuk Split he has put himself on display in the last period with the youth team of the Croatian team. During the UEFA Youth League he continues to surprise with his plays and in fact there are many talent scouts who have identified him for their club. In these last matches, several teams as well as Udinese have put him under observation. There also appear to be some big clubs ready to hit the big time. Among all the company that stands out he is undoubtedly Real Madrid. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go immediately to see the possible market duel between the Friulian team and the blancos. See also The largest plant in the world discovered in Australia

Open challenge — Both teams would like the player next year now the ball passes right to Antunovic who will have to decide the path of his future. Nothing can be excluded, but at the same time nothing is taken for granted. The next few weeks will give us some important news on this negotiation, we can do nothing but wait. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches. A fundamental player in coach Andrea Sottil’s tactical schemes returns from the first minute. Beto is ready to take back the attack <<

