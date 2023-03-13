The Tyroleans lost 2-0 at Rapid, Austria from Vienna lost 3-1 at Sturm Graz. Things are looking good for Klagenfurt, they are two points before the last round of the regular season before the seventh Tirol. In the next week, coach Peter Pacult’s squad would be in the top half of the table with a win at Austria Lustenau.

In the 28 Black Arena, the Klagenfurt team pushed for a quick lead right from the start, which was to be achieved after eight minutes. After a cross from Michael Blauensteiner, Pink headed onto the second post, whereby the guests’ defence, including goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger, did not do well. It was the 15th goal for Pink, who is two goals ahead of Rapid’s Guido Burgstaller (13) in the top scorer list.

Klagenfurt wins against Hartberg Austria Klagenfurt has taken a big step towards the championship group. The Carinthians defeated Hartberg 1-0 and are now fifth.

Guests fight in vain

Due to an illness of Nicolas Wimmer, Austria played with Christopher Cvetko in central defense, in midfield Andrew Irving played in place of Vesel Demaku. Both coaches had to make the first change after just under ten minutes due to injuries. At Klagenfurt Florian Jaritz came on for Simon Straud, at Hartberg Mamadou Sangare replaced offensive player Donis Avdijaj.

The Styrians were now in possession of the ball more often than before and approached the opposing goal. In the 34th minute, goalkeeper Phillip Menzel was on hand for a shot by Dominik Prokop after a Frieser pass from close range. The Carinthians combined well into the penalty area two minutes before the break, but Christopher Wernitznig, as the last receiver of the pass, failed to get a shot on goal.

Exciting final phase

Jürgen Heil could have scored for Hartberg in the 52nd minute, but Menzel again got in the way of a shot that was too central. After that, the game became more and more disorganized and also rougher, well thought-out actions and longer periods of possession were rare. Florian Rieder (68th) tested Sallinger with a low shot from a distance. At the other end, Sangare (79′) shot wide of the goal from inside the penalty area.

Things got dicey on both sides again in the closing stages. A volley attempt by Pink (86th) missed the target by far, but Sallinger was careful when the goalgetter had another opportunity. In the 91st minute, Rene Kriwak was denied by Menzel and Ruben Providence was unable to convert the shot into the net. For Klagenfurt it was the third win in a row – an even more important one is to follow in seven days.

votes on the game

Peter Pacult (Klagenfurt coach): “It was a lucky win, especially when I think about Hartberg’s last chance in added time. We started well, made it 1-0 out of a great move, and then, incomprehensibly, the thread broke for us. Hartberg has always found space and made life difficult for us. After the break it was a pure fighting game from us. I’m happy that we’re fifth now. We now have it in our own hands to stay in the championship group.”

Markus Schop (Hartberg coach): “We deserved to lose because we slept through the first 15 minutes. Seen in this light, we shouldn’t be surprised that we had to chase after a goal. On the other hand, it’s annoying and bitter because after a few adjustments we found a number of scoring chances in our game. Still, our process is going in the right direction, but the guys don’t manage to reward themselves.”

Admiral Bundesliga, 21. Round

Sunday:

Klagenfurt – Hartberg 1:0 (1:0)

28 Black Arena, 3,692 spectators, SR Jäger

Tor: 1:0 Pink (9.)

Klagenfurt: Menzel – Blauensteiner, Mahrer, Cvetko, Schumacher – Benatelli – Straudius (13th / Jaritz), Wernitznig (83rd / Moreira), Irving (91st / Gkezos), Rieder (91st / Bonnah) – Pink

Hartberg: Sallinger – Kainz, Rat, Steinwender, Pfeifer – Diakite (59th/Fadinger) – Frieser, Avdijaj (14th/Sangare), Heil, Prokop (71st/Providence) – Tadic (59th/Kriwak)

Yellow cards: Schumacher or Frieser, Fadinger, Schopp (coach)

The best: Menzel, Cvetko and Prokop