Status: 11.04.2023 6:13 p.m

Managing Director Thomas Herrich wants to lead Hertha to a balanced operating result by 2026. Getting there will hurt.

Hertha BSC faces further severe financial cuts in the coming years. “The term ‘existential’ is not too high. Hertha is in need of restructuring.” said managing director Thomas Herrich of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. “We have had to and will continue to have to make decisions that hurt.”

The 58-year-old sees savings potential in material costs and the reduction of personnel, which also includes the professional squad of the current penultimate table in the Bundesliga.

Personnel costs are to be reduced by a third from almost 100 million euros. However, Herrich also emphasized: “We won’t save ourselves to death. Above all, we play professional football here.”

Goal: balanced operating result bis 2026

Herrich denied that the 374 million euros from former investor Lars Windhorst saved Hertha from insolvency: “Of course, Hertha would still exist without Windhorst! There’s no question that the money helped us a lot during the pandemic phase.” The high sums would also have tempted people to live “above their means”. Herrich has been Managing Director at Hertha since the middle of last year.

He is hoping for a balanced operating result by the end of the 2025/2026 season. The new investor 777 Partners should also contribute to this. The company is already the owner of five other football clubs and has numerous specialists on hand who can support the sporting management of the Berliners. According to him, Hertha would also survive a relegation that Herrich does not expect.