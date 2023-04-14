by palermotoday.it – ​​7 hours ago

Note- This press release was published in full as an external contribution. This content is therefore not an article produced by the editorial staff of PalermoToday Raising awareness and social commitment for a planet that breathes deeply, this is the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “The Kruk forest also arrives in Sicily: 400 trees planted against hydrogeological instability appeared 7 hours ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it”.