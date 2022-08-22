Original title: Bundesliga – Mane doubles De Ligt’s first goal Bayern 7-0 rout Bochum

At 23:30 on the evening of August 21st, Beijing time, the third round of the Bundesliga kicked off. Bayern Munich challenged Bochum away. In the 4th minute of the first half, Sane scored the first goal. In the 25th minute, De Ligt used a corner kick. The opportunity scored with a header. In the 33rd minute, Koeman succeeded in a supplementary shot in front of the goal. In the 42nd minute, Coman assisted Mane to complete the goal; in the 60th minute of the second half, Mane supplemented the shot to expand the score. In the 68th minute, Gnabry went straight. The ball caused the Bochum player Gamboa to own an own goal. In the 76th minute, Gnabry shot to seal the victory. In the end, Bayern defeated Bochum 7-0 away. At the same time as the 3-game winning streak in the league, they scored 3 games. 15 balls.

Soon after the opening, Bayern broke the deadlock. In the 4th minute, Bayern completed a counter-attack in the frontcourt, and then the ball was passed to Sane in the middle of the top of the arc. After a short pass and cut with Koeman, the ball returned to Sane’s feet, the latter directly. He lifted his foot and shot successfully, and the score became 1-0!

In the 7th minute, Bochum hoisted a pass to the penalty area, but Zoller’s shot was blocked by De Ligt. In the 9th minute, Sane’s long-range shot from the left side of the frontcourt was saved from the bottom line. In the 19th minute, Bayern sent the ball from the sideline. Sane slammed into the penalty area in time and hit the goal from a small angle.

In the 25th minute, Bayern took a corner kick in the frontcourt, De Ligt pressed the defender to head the ball into the goal, and the score became 2-0! This is also the first goal of the Dutch defender Bayern’s career.

In the 28th minute, Mane confidently attempted a long shot from the outside of the penalty area, and the ball was won by the goalkeeper.In the 33rd minute, Pavar made a cross from the left to the penalty area. Muller’s shot in front of the goal was blocked by the goalkeeper. Koeman’s smart forward interpolation shot succeeded, and the score became 3-0!

In the 39th minute, Kimmich picked a pass to the penalty area. Koeman’s header hit the post and popped out. Mane, who was at the back, kept up with the ball in time, but due to the handball movement during the scoring process, Mane The ball was blown off.

In the 42nd minute, Bayern quickly counterattacked in the frontcourt to form a 3-on-3 attack. Coman, who was dribbling the ball all the way, slanted to the right side of the penalty area. It becomes 4-0!

At the end of the half, Bayern, who was full of fire, took a four-goal lead.

After changing sides and fighting again, Bayern continued to launch the offensive frantically. In the 51st minute, Sane on the left side of the penalty area returned to the top of the arc with an inverted triangle, and Kimmich who followed up pushed and kicked it away. In the 55th minute, Koeman ran all the way along the middle road to the front of the shot, and then hit the goal with a burst shot.

In the 57th minute, Koeman was brought down by a defender in the penalty area. Then the referee awarded a penalty kick. Mane made the penalty kick and the score became 5-0!

In the 68th minute, Gnabry pierced the Bochum defense with a straight pass. Sane rushed forward and broke into the penalty area to try to get the ball. 6-0!

In the 70th minute, Bochum took a tactical corner kick, and Locyra on the left side of the penalty area hit the goal and was saved by Neuer. The two-hit combo is also one of the few threatening attacks in Bochum.

In the 76th minute, how can Bayern continue to score! Gnabry on the right side of the penalty area received a pass from his teammate and shot directly to the goal. The ball hit the post and bounced into the net, making the score 7-0!

In the 82nd minute, Gravenberg on the right side of the penalty area received an oblique pass from his teammate, and then burst into the goal and was blocked. Under the appalling score, the referee didn’t even give stoppage time until the game was stopped at 90 minutes.

At the end of the game, Bayern took away the away victory with a big score of 7-0.

List of matches for both teams:

Bayern (4231): 1-Neuer/2-Upamecano, 4-De Ligt, 21-Lucas (61st minute, 44-Stanisic), 5-Paval (No. 66 minutes, 40-Mazrawi)/6-Kimich, 18-Sabitzer (61st minute, 38-Gravenberg)/25-Mueller (66th minute, 7-Gnabry) ), 10-Sane, 11-Koman/17-Mane (71st minute, 28-Vidovic)

Bochum (442): 1-Liman/20-Oldez (84th minute, 4-Masovich), 23-Yanke (69th minute, 18-Orsay-Tutu), 2-Gan Boya, 30-Heinz/7-Stoger, 8-Losira, 10-Foster (67th minute, 5-Gorarski), 11-Asano Takuma (67th minute, 17th) – Holtman) / 3 Hoffman, 9 – Zoller

(rad)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: