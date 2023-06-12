Bundesliga: Standfest takes over coaching job in Altach

Neo-sports director Roland Kirchler spoke out in favor of a “young Austrian” as his successor shortly after he took office. With Standfest, the preferred candidate has now been signed. “We are convinced that the right person has been found in Joachim. Together with the new head coach, it is now a matter of forming a quick-witted team,” explained Kirchler in a club broadcast.

Together with the new coach, a relegation thriller similar to that of the past season should be avoided. Altach is Standfest’s fourth station as head coach after Sturm II, Amstetten and the U18s of Wiener Austria. The 43-year-old former ÖFB team player gave up his academy post at Wiener Austria in mid-March in order to achieve the mission of staying up in the Bundesliga with Altach together with Schmidt.

Firmly convinced of potential

Standfest was happy about the trust placed in him and about the task. “I am convinced that the club and its entire environment has great potential and that we can initiate a successful time together with a lot of hard and tireless work. The team have shown great character over the last three very difficult months and I’m proud to be able to continue working with them,” said the neo-coach.

Altach Managing Director Christoph Längle gave advance praise. “In the last few weeks and months I have had the privilege of getting to know Joachim as a hard-working, honest and committed person. His philosophy and that of the association agree. He’s highly motivated, knows the league and now also our club very well. Coupled with his sporting expertise, all these points were decisive for further cooperation. It is gratifying that we found a solution for the vacant position within a short period of time,” says Längle.