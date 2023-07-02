Home » Swedish defender Klingberg signed a one-year contract with Toronto
Sports

Swedish defender Klingberg signed a one-year contract with Toronto

by admin

Swedish hockey defenseman John Klingberg signed a one-year, $4.15 million contract with Toronto as an unrestricted free agent. This was reported by the Maple Leafs club website. The 30-year-old two-time world champion finished last season in Minnesota, and his one-year contract for seven million dollars, which he concluded with Anaheim last year, ended. He moved from it to the Wild team in March.

See also  Klopp:Nunez starts because he scored last week, Crystal Palace will pay more attention to anti-reverse than last week – yqqlm

You may also like

High tension in France, 500 arrests overnight

the course of the second stage

Phillies Dominate Nationals with Record-Breaking Offensive Display

Transfer market, the most expensive players by year...

Brozovic-Al Nassr, Inter accepted the 18 million offer...

Manchester United’s €35 Million Bid for Hoylund Rejected:...

Formula 1: Verstappen repeats “home win” in the...

Wimbledon 2023: Andy Murray could play in Saudi...

talent puts pressure on itself – breaking latest...

The First Asian Breakdancing Championships in Hangzhou: A...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy