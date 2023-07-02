Swedish defender Klingberg signed a one-year contract with Toronto

Swedish hockey defenseman John Klingberg signed a one-year, $4.15 million contract with Toronto as an unrestricted free agent. This was reported by the Maple Leafs club website. The 30-year-old two-time world champion finished last season in Minnesota, and his one-year contract for seven million dollars, which he concluded with Anaheim last year, ended. He moved from it to the Wild team in March.

