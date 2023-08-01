Home » Bundesliga: Sturm remains focused after a dream start
Sports

Bundesliga: Sturm remains focused after a dream start

by admin
Bundesliga: Sturm remains focused after a dream start

It is important to decouple the “Salzburg thinking”, said Ilzer, despite the convincing success in Vienna favorites. The focus of the storm is not on this topic. “We can only influence what Salzburg does in direct duels,” said the 45-year-old, who, in addition to his squad, surprisingly also named Rapid, Austria and LASK, who had no chance on Sunday, as possible Salzburg hunters.

On the way to the first win of the season – the fifth win in a row against Austria – Sturm often had an easy time with the strong help of Austria. All three goals in Graz’s first successful start in four years resulted from standard situations. “We really train for that. The topic of standards has a clear place in our training plan,” said the storm coach.

Storm beats ten “violets” for sure

Runner-up Sturm Graz had a strong start to the new Bundesliga season. Graz celebrated an unchallenged 3-0 away win against Wiener Austria, who only played for long stretches with ten men.

The Grazers certainly benefited from the exclusion of Marvin Martins. The Austria defender saw red after a “kung fu” game against Alexander Prass after studying VAR. “I knew straight away that it was a red card. There was a lot of force, but I don’t want to imply any intention,” emphasized Ilzer. The fouled Prass was able to continue despite a cut. “It seems as if everything is okay,” the youngster gave the all-clear after the game.

New acquisition Szymon Wlodarczyk attracted attention again. The Polish striker seems to have forgotten the departure of Emanuel Emegha in Graz faster than expected. Wlodarczyk promptly followed up the three cup goals last week with the first league goal. “A great start for him. He’s a real snapper,” praised Ilzer. But also the defensive around David Affengruber knew how to convince right at the beginning of the season. “We kept a clean sheet and I scored. It was a successful working day for me,” summarized Affengruber.

See also  Wimbledon, Sinner included among the legends of tennis. But she is controversial for a great absentee

Disillusionment at Austria

After the short-term euphoria due to the victories in the Cup and Conference League, Austria was disillusioned. “At the moment we’re not ready to beat Sturm Graz,” said captain Manfred Fischer. For the fifth time in a row, Austria had to bow to Grazers, and it was also the fifth defeat in a row. For Wimmer, the defeat was “deserved even at high altitude”.

Above all, the weak early phase was a thorn in the side of the 43-year-old German: “We didn’t have enough grip. Sturm had all the second balls, we just ran after them.” Austria seemed completely surprised by the high level of intensity from Graz. “We were actually prepared for it,” Wimmer complained. For Captain Fischer, it was mainly the goals conceded that caused trouble. These situations were trained yesterday. “That’s what we need to focus on. It will be in demand internationally. We overslept today,” says Fischer.

In any case, the “Violets” don’t have much time to overcome their frustration. “Check it off, everything else is useless. Our focus must be on faster regeneration and Thursday,” demanded Fischer. During the week, the “Violets” are challenged in the second leg of the Conference League qualifier in Banja Luka. In the league, guest appearances in Lustenau and Ligakroesus Salzburg are coming up.

You may also like

Pelicans on the market for a centre

Brazilian Alves will stand trial over alleged sexual...

Guizhou’s “Village Super” Football Competition: A Cultural Feast...

Mane confirms out of Bayern Munich

America vs. Columbus Crew: Clash for a Spot...

Swimming World Championships, Setterosa wins the bronze medal:...

SDM NEWS BET 25_07_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Hockey players from Pardubice, who will be the...

The Via Romea in Italy, the stages by...

Bundesliga: Salzburg feels awakening instead of upheaval

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy