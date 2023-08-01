Dušan Vlahović goes to Chelsea in exchange with Juventus | Sport

There is every chance that Dušan Vlahović will play for Chelsea next season, and not for Juventus.

Izvor: Profimedia/Independent Photo Agency/Alamy Live News

After the stories about Dusan Vlahović’s move to Bayern or Paris Saint-Germain died down, the famous Italian football insider Fabrizio Romano announced that now in the story for the Serbian again Chelsea! “Blues” have started a new era under the command of Mauricio Pochettino, they seem quite decent after preparations in the USA, however the idea of ​​the club is that another goal scorer is needed and that is why they decided to turn to Dušan Vlahović.

“Chelsea is again in negotiations with Juventus through an intermediary – and the possibility is being discussed again trade Lukaku for Vlahovic. “Chelsea will talk about this again after a similar thing was rejected in July.”Romano explained and added that despite everything at Stamford Bridge, they are still not convinced that this type of exchange is the best option.

It all started after Juventus contacted Chelsea again for Romelu Lukaku and wanted to renegotiate his wages – after failing to agree a deal in July. That was a sign to Chelsea to simultaneously open negotiations with Vlahović, who they are also interested in, but everything failed because of the frivolous Belgian. At first, Lukaku wanted to go to Inter, but when it became known that he was also offered to Juventus, the club from Milan simply withdrew from the negotiations.



See description

MIDNIGHT BOMB: VLAHOVIĆ IS GOING TO ENGLAND! The barter of the year is being prepared, ONE condition left!

Hide description

Source: Profimedia/FRCO, SISIBr. picture: 10 1 / 10 Source: Profimedia/FRCO, SISIBr. image: 10 2 / 10 Source: Profimedia/FRCO, SISIBr. image: 10 3 / 10 AD Source: Profimedia/FRCO, SISIBr. image: 10 4 / 10 Source: Profimedia/FRCO, SISIBr. picture: 10 5 / 10 Source: Profimedia/FRCO, SISIBr. picture: 10 6 / 10 AD Source: Profimedia/FRCO, SISIBr. image: 10 7 / 10 Source: Profimedia/FRCO, SISIBr. picture: 10 8 / 10 Source: Profimedia/FRCO, SISIBr. image: 10 9 / 10 AD Source: Profimedia/FRCO, SISIBr. picture: 10 10 / 10

As for Vlahovic, he has not insisted on a transfer despite Juventus being kicked out of the UEFA competition for next season, and if he moves to Chelsea – he will also not play in Europe. “Blues” are at a new beginning after the worst season in the last 30 seasons, so Vlahović could be the central figure of the new project together with Mudrik, Nkunku, Fernandez…

Let’s recall that Vlahović grew up in Partizan, and as a teenager he moved to Fiorentina. He scored 49 goals in 108 games for Fiorentina, while he joined the ranks of the “old ladies” for 80 million euros. Since then, he has scored 23 goals in 63 matches.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:24 Allegri shouts at Dusan Vlahović Source: Arena Sport TV

Source: Arena Sport TV

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

