Bundesliga: Union Berlin beats "Wolfsburg" to continue to lead

Original title: Bundesliga: Union Berlin wins “Wolfsburg” to continue to lead

In the last three games of the seventh round of the 2022-2023 Bundesliga Football League on the 18th, Union Berlin beat Wolfsburg 2-0 at home, leading the Bundesliga standings for two consecutive rounds. integral.

Both Union Berlin goals came in the second half. Suriname player Beck, who was awarded the Bundesliga Player of the Month for August, contributed one pass and one shot. Currently, he ranks first in the scorer list with 6 goals and ranks second in assists with 3 assists. Counting last season, Union Berlin has remained unbeaten in 14 consecutive Bundesliga matches, and the team has led the standings for two consecutive rounds. “Wolfsburg” dropped to the bottom of the league.

Bottom-ranked Bochum drew 1:1 at home with Cologne and got its first point of the season. They would have had the chance to score all three points with an own goal, but Cologne midfielder Maina equalised in the 88th minute and Bochum narrowly missed out on their first win of the season. Cologne has never lost to Bochum in the Bundesliga for 18 consecutive years.

Freiburg and Hoffenheim “a goalless draw” away, the two teams are separated third and fourth in the league standings. (Liu Yang)

