Earlier, a hacker named teapotuberhacker uploaded 90 footage of alleged early development of GTA VI to GTAForums, and the footage began to circulate online as soon as it came to lightmadness, which is still available to watch on some platforms until now. Judging from the content of the film, the possibility that Bloomberg’s revelations this summer are true is very high. The new work is believed to have two protagonists, a male and a female. In a leaked clip, the Latina heroine Lucia robs a restaurant. Another short clip shows the controllable characters driving the “Vice City Metro” vehicle, which also fits with the rumor that “GTA VI” will take place in the fictional version of Miami.

“Not that there are many doubts, but I have confirmed to Rockstar sources the authenticity of last weekend’s GTA VI big leak, and these clips are early and unfinished.” Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier so on Twitter “It’s one of the biggest leaks in gaming history, and it’s a nightmare for Rockstar Games,” he said.

In fact, the teapotuberhacker who posted the video also claimed to be the initiator of the recent Uber cyberattack. They said that they got the beta version after obtaining the Slack account information of Rockstar employees, and said that they may continue to upload more data including the source code of “GTA VI” and “GTA V” in the future. It is not clear when the beta version obtained by teapotuberhacker came from, but in any case, for Rockstar, who has been preparing the game for many years, it may be impossible to ignore the extortion of the other party (the official has not yet made any statement).