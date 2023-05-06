Bundesliga: Victory in the 90th +12th Minute – Bülter shoots Schalke out of the basement – ​​BUNDESLIGA

Schalke celebrates a crazy last minute win! And comes closer and closer to the miracle of relegation!

In the 90th + 5th Minute it is against Mainz 2: 2, referee Matthias Jöllenbeck checks again a possible foul scene!

A few seconds earlier, Mainz defender Caci pulled on Marius Bülter’s jersey in the penalty area. Jöllenbeck is contacted by the VAR and looks at the scene.

Then his decision: Penalty!

07:33 Schalke fans click here!

The last minute madness in the video

Source: image

Bülter runs himself – and scores to win 3:2 (90+12)! A mega-important threesome at the last second for the crisis club!

Schalke jumps to non-relegation place 14 at least overnight.

Even before that, the Schalke Bülter celebrate!

26 minutes: Zalazar sends Bülter on the left, who goes into a duel with Mainz defender Hanche-Olsen. With three climbers, Bülter leaves the Norwegian standing and pushes the ball past keeper Zentner precisely. 1:0 Schalke!

And Schalke pushes for the second goal. Karaman hits the post (35′), Bülter fails free-standing from eleven meters to Zentner (51′).

That pays off!

Just two minutes later, Hanche-Olsen extended a Mainz corner to the far post. Leandro Bareiro (23) escapes from Matriciani and shoots from close range to make it 1-1 (53′).

But Schalke digested the equalizing shock quickly!

60 minutes: Karaman moves into the penalty area from the right and puts the ball in the back area. Tom Krauss (21) is just right and converts to 2:1.

Is that enough for the all-important away threesome? Not for the time being, because Mainz is also fighting back!

70th minute: Left-back Aaron Martin (26) lifts a free kick from almost 20 meters over the wall with a lot of feeling. The ball hits the left corner, Schalke keeper Schwolow has no chance. A dream goal to make it 2:2!

Then it looks like a draw for a long time. Before the crazy stoppage time begins…

Mainz sports director Martin Schmidt at DAZN: “It was very bitter. In the end, the referee intervenes in a game, which he doesn’t have to. I find it very, very courageous and almost too decisive that he whistles like that. There can be a penalty at every second corner. He doesn’t have to whistle it.”

Marius Bülter: “It’s our turn, we survive under pressure. If you look at the second half of the season, you have to take your hat off, but we still have three tough games ahead of us.”

Tom Krauss: “It’s just crazy when you see what’s going on here. One point would not have been enough. I’ve already had a heart attack after the game.”

I didn’t notice it in the game, but I got the information during the game that there was a hold. The VAR told me to look at it. I wanted to take a look, also because there was so much at stake, to see if things were going right. There was a long hold. That’s why the decision was a penalty for Schalke, also according to the pictures.

Bo Svensson: “First of all, we have to say that he didn’t recognize that in the game. I don’t know how much he weighs. He draws first, why is that a foul just because our player does that. That’s a bitter aftertaste.”