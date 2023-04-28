Bundesliga: WAC pulls out of the relegation zone

The game took place under extremely adverse conditions. Hours of heavy rain made for difficult conditions, only after picking two and a half hours before kick-off was it clear that play could take place. The hosts got off to a better start – after a cross from Husein Balic, a volley from Atdhe Nuhiu, who had previously extended at Altach until 2024, landed in the arms of WAC goalie Hendrik Bonmann (9th).

The Carinthians presented themselves as cold-blooded. Maurice Malone put the ball in the middle, Veratschnig fooled Nosa Edokpolor and his teammates in the penalty area and was allowed to celebrate his first league goal after a spectacular shot into the far post. Otherwise, the guests had nothing left to offer before the change of sides on the offensive, the Altacher, on the other hand, appeared twice more in the opponent’s penalty area. Balic shot from a good position at WAC goalie Bonmann (39′), who also defused a header by David Herold (44′).

In the second half, the WAC withdrew even further, but the Altachers couldn’t think of much – long-range shots by Bonmann parried by Lukas Jäger (63rd) and Jan Zwischenbrugger (77th) were the highest of emotions. The decision for the Wolfsbergers brought a counterattack, which Röcher, who had just come on as a substitute, successfully completed from the pentagon with a shot under the bar.

Admiral Bundesliga, 27. Round

Altach – WAC 0:2 (0:1)

Altach, Cashpoint Arena, 3,891 spectators, SR Weinberger

0:1 Veratschnig (28.)

0: 2 Röcher (83.)

Altach: Casali – Strauss, L. Gugganig, Edokpolor, Herold – Jäger, Haudum (72./Z Zwischenbrugger) – Thurnwald (60./Ju. Jurcec), Abdijanovic (60./Bishop), Balic (60./Lazetic) – Nuhiu

WAC: Bonmann – Veratschnig (81st / Jasic), Oermann, Piesinger, Baumgartner, Scherzer – Kerschbaumer (60th / Boakye), Omic, Taferner (81st / Leitgeb) – Baribo (73rd / Novak), Malone (81st / Röcher )

Yellow cards: Haudum, L. Gugganig and Omic

The best: Jäger, L. Gugganig or Baumgartner, Bonmann