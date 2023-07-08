Cameron Young new leader of the John Deere Classic, Martin Trainer does not pass the cut

While several members of the world‘s top 20 are not present this weekend in Illinois (this is the case of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland or even Max Homa), Cameron Young takes the opportunity to shine. Often well placed since last year (twice 3rd as at the USPGA Championship in 2022, six times 2nd as at the end of the British Open in 2022 or the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in 2023), the American could just pick up his first PGA Tour win on the TPC Deere Run course. At the end of the second round, the 26-year-old is in any case alone in the lead (-13 total) after returning a good card of 64 this Friday.

Three two-handed players

Starting strong, with three birdies on his first three holes, Cameron Young then made five more birdies and conceded a bogey. He has two lengths ahead of a trio (-11 total) formed by Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo and Brendon Todd. A quartet shares 5th place (-10). This one is composed by William Mouw, Kevin Roy, Denny McCarthy and Ludvig Aberg. The Swede took advantage of this second round to gain 18 places and recover thanks to his score of 64 (eight birdies, one bogey). At -9, Mark Hubbard took 8th position alone.

Herman revives, Blixt stalls

The 10th place (-8 total) is occupied by eight players. Among them is Jim Herman. 89th Thursday evening, the latter signed a magnificent comeback at the end of the second round, recording a superb record of 63 (ten birdies, two bogeys). The defending champion, JT Poston, ranks 18th (-7). At his side is Jonas Blixt. First leader of this tournament, the Swede, who started from 10, had a difficult second day, concluded in 73 shots (one birdie, three bogeys, including two at 8 and 9).

Trainer stops there

The only Frenchman in the running, Martin Trainer failed to pass the cut, set at -4 (126th, +2 total). Author of a 72 card in the first round, the 32-year-old again finished just above par this Friday. Off to a good start with a birdie at 2 and another at 10, the Marseillais was then weighed down, despite an additional birdie (at 16), by four bogeys (including two made on his last two holes).