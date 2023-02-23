FOX Sports’ RJ Young shares his insights on Michigan’s defense after losing Mike Morris and Eyabi Okie. Then, RJ analyzes if DL Josiah Stewart and LB Ernest Haussmann will be enough for Michigan to not only beat Ohio State but to compete in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs. Lastly, RJ shares his thoughts on Ohio State’s quarterback situation with Kyle McCord and Devin Brown and who he believes will be crowned QB1.



AN HOUR AGO・The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young・13:42