Home Sports Can Michigan’s defense deliver on the big stage & Ohio State’s QB Situation | No.1 CFB Show
Sports

Can Michigan’s defense deliver on the big stage & Ohio State’s QB Situation | No.1 CFB Show

by admin
Can Michigan’s defense deliver on the big stage & Ohio State’s QB Situation | No.1 CFB Show

FOX Sports’ RJ Young shares his insights on Michigan’s defense after losing Mike Morris and Eyabi Okie. Then, RJ analyzes if DL Josiah Stewart and LB Ernest Haussmann will be enough for Michigan to not only beat Ohio State but to compete in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs. Lastly, RJ shares his thoughts on Ohio State’s quarterback situation with Kyle McCord and Devin Brown and who he believes will be crowned QB1.

AN HOUR AGO・The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young・13:42

top The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young videos

See also  Li Xiaopeng talks about naturalized players: there is no written thing, the national football recruitment lacks confidence – yqqlm

You may also like

China’s women’s football warm-up overseas is mixed, but...

Milan, Stefano Cocirio is the new Chief Financial...

Patrick Mahomes Earned A Huge Raise. So The...

Russia, Putin: “Fight for our people in Ukraine”

Champions: Inter; Lukaku, the goal? Important was to...

Ding Junhui stopped the first round of the...

Formula 1 2023, Bahrain test: calendar, times and...

the air intakes (aerodynamic ducts) in the bellies...

Champions: Inzaghi, deserved victory but it’s only the...

Gu Zihao captured Piao Tinghuan in the Go...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy