IVREA

Even the second day of the Piedmont Volleyball Cup does not smile on the Canavese teams. In women’s Serie C double defeat of Montalto Dora in Almese, ko 2-1 first with the hosts (25-14, 22-25, 25-15) and then with Bra (25-20, 25-21, 24- 26). Fortitudo Chivasso with Lanzo won the first set 25-23, the Chivassesi lose 26-28, 16-25 and 13-25 in the women’s D, in group F ko 1-3. In the men’s field, Borgofranco in Arona was also defeated with a double 0-3: first by Vercelli (25-13, 25-16, 25-13) and then by Arona (25-14, 25-20, 25-14).

In recent days, Montalto Dora, Fortitudo Chivasso, Basso Canavese Calton and Borgofranco volley have discovered their destiny in the league: the calendars have been defined. Starts on Saturday 8 October, closing on Saturday 5 May. In women’s Serie C, Montalto in group A will start away to Pinerolo and then in the alternating home / away order: Santena, Sangone Nichelino, Asti, San Mauro, Almese, Cambiano, Canelli, Capello Chieri, Vicoforte, Bra (last of the 2022, Saturday 17 December), Vol-Ley Leinì (before 2023, Saturday 14 January) and Alba. In female D instead the four Canavese teams Fortitudo Chivasso, Basso Canavese Calton, Canavese Ivrea with the new coach Andrea Rossini and the new Samone were not included in the same group: in the A only Fortitudo, together with (in calendar order) : San Giacomo Novara, Cus Collegno, Chisola, Parella Torino, Omegna, Rivalta, Scurato Novara, San Rocco Novara, San Secondo, Bellinzago and Novara volley. The first leg will end on Sunday 18 December and the first return will be on Saturday 4 February. In group D the other three Canavese players: Canavese Ivrea volley starts at home with Leinì, Basso Canavese Calton in front of the friendly public with Sangip Torino and Samone in Lessona with Teamvolley. These are the other teams in the group: Settimo Torinese, Virtus Biella, Lanzo, Fenusma, Ardor San Francesco and Pino Torinese. In the men’s field in group A, in addition to Borgofranco, we also find Montanaro and Alto Canavese, together with: Pavic, Lasalliano, Biella, Reba, Chieri, Olimpia Aosta, Pavic, Cuneo, Ciriè, Novara and Villanova Mondovì. –