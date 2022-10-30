original title:Three towns in Wuhan upset and lost Cangzhou to counterattack Shenhua

Xinhua News Agency, Changchun, October 29 (Reporter Zhou Wanpeng) The 20th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League rematch kicked off on the 29th. In the focus battle, the league’s “leader” Wuhan Three Towns lost 0:1 to Chengdu Rongcheng, and suffered a The third loss of the season; the Cangzhou Lions counterattacked Shanghai Shenhua 2:1, ending their opponent’s nine-round unbeaten run.

In the battle with Chengdu Rongcheng, the three towns of Wuhan pushed the formation forward at the beginning stage, but with little effect. The solid defensive Chengdu Rongcheng team then played a quick counterattack. In the 25th minute, Saldanha sent a straight pass from the middle of the frontcourt, and Muta Lifu followed up at high speed to the top of the arc to complete the goal. The referee whistled for offside at the first time, but after VAR (video assistant referee) intervened, the goal was changed to be valid. After changing sides to fight again, the three-town Wuhan team that was behind made a big counterattack, but they were all effectively resolved by the visiting goalkeeper Zhang Yan, and finally swallowed the defeat. After this round, the Wuhan Three Towns team still leads the standings with 53 points, but only 3 points ahead of the Shandong Taishan team with one game less.

The third-ranked Shanghai Shenhua was stubbornly blocked by the Cangzhou Lions this round. Park Shihao took the lead for the Cangzhou Lions in the 35th minute, and then assisted teammate Jose Kanter in the second half to complete the “world wave” goal. Liu Ruofan later regained a victory for the Shenhua team, but it was difficult to save the team and finally lost.

Henan Songshan Longmen team beat Shenzhen team 2:0. Chen Keqiang and Sunic scored a goal in the first and second half, leading the team to win three consecutive victories.

In other games of the day, Beijing Guoan defeated Guangzhou 4:1, Guangzhou City defeated Hebei 4:0, Changchun Yatai defeated Meizhou Hakka 1:0, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers lost 1:2 Zhejiang team.