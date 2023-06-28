Cantù, the new ‘Casa del Basket’ is coming – Sport Marketing News

Approved the resumption of adhesion to the Program Agreement having as its purpose the construction, through project financing, of a new multifunctional structure called ‘Casa del Basket’ located in the Municipality of Cantù (CO), including a new Sports Hall.

The realization of the works and interventions foresee an estimated expenditure of 50,405,318 euros, the financial coverage of which is guaranteed by the Lombardy Region for a contribution of 4,000,000 euros, by the Municipality of Cantù for 6,988,000 euros and by the private promoter (RTI ) for a total of 39,417,318 euros. However, the deed of reinstatement does not involve additional charges for the Lombardy Region.

“The regional public interest remains in the pursuit of the objectives of this Program Agreement – explains Massimo Sertori who holds, among others, the delegation for regional negotiated programming – promoted by the Municipality of Cantù (CO), to which the Lombardy Region has adhered the last November 21, 2022”.

“With this operation – he adds – we take another step forward for the realization of an intervention that has been awaited for years, which crowns the dream of the Cantù citizens of seeing Pallacanestro Cantù play again in the city”.

“Giving life to this new multifunctional structure suitable for carrying out sports activities, as well as regional and national events and related events – continues Sertori – is yet another demonstration of how much the Region wants to support territorial development in a concrete way”. “And in this case it does so through the instruments of regional negotiated planning,” he concludes.

The project proposal involves the construction of a new ‘Arena Cantù Next’ sports hall with approximately 5,100 seats, a training field with a playing field, an external ‘3 against 3’ field and finally a private car park for the exclusive use of athletes. In addition to the sports arena, the urban layout also includes a medium-sized sales building (2,400 square metres) and a building dedicated to catering/fast food (500 square metres); the two completion structures of the sports arena do not fall within the scope of the Agreement. The construction and subsequent management of the work is planned for 50 years.

