In the League cup quarter-finals, the Saints beat Guardiola’s team 2-0. Forest beat Wolverhampton on penalties. In the semifinals also United and Newcastle

Sensational in Southampton: Manchester City is out of the Carabao Cup, beaten in the quarter-finals by the last-placed Saints in the Premier League. The 2-0 win at St. Mary’s comes after what is probably Guardiola’s side’s worst game of the season, who played in a formation similar to the one that destroyed Chelsea in the FA Cup on Sunday, with De Bruyne and Haaland initially in bench, but this time it failed. By being knocked out of a competition he had won 4 years running before dropping the trophy to Liverpool last season. Southampton find Newcastle in the semifinals. In the other match, Nottingham Forest, who beat Woverhampton on penalties, will face United. Out on 24 and 25 January, return on 31 January and 1 February.

SURPRISE — The miracle of St. Mary’s, the stadium of the Saints, was helped by Southampton’s desire to amaze. Masters of the field in the first half, where City never managed to make themselves truly dangerous, the hosts unlocked the break in the 23rd minute with Mara, who collected a splendid assist from Lyanco anticipating Walker in the center of the box, and doubled his lead five minutes later with a magic from Djenepo, who from 30 meters slipped Ortega who ventured too far out. City never shot on target, not even in the second half when Guardiola asked De Bruyne and then Haaland for help, and the comeback never materialised, instead turning into a flop. See also Juventus rule Udinese and grab fourth place

REJECTION — Many individual flops in City, which despite 72% of ball possession disappointed above all as a team. Bad Julian Alvarez, still starting in the center of the attack but capable only once of creating an opportunity (diagonal just wide at the start of the second half), very bad Kalvin Phillips, who proved to be two hands below Rodri, the player at which should contend the role of central pivot of the midfield. Empty jokes also for Foden, deployed as in the FA Cup as an aspiring De Bruyne in the middle of the field, and Walker, disastrous in the 45 minutes played as central defender. Bad also Jack Grealish, owner on the left and never able to sink. Guardiola has left City with the same backbone as always, changing interpreters also because the derby with United on Saturday in the Premier League is on the horizon, but this time his and his have disappointed. And the result is an unexpected elimination from the Carabao Cup.

January 11, 2023 (change January 11, 2023 | 23:26)

