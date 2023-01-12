Avalanche overwhelms two Venetian hikers: rescued by the prompt intervention of rescuers.

A mass of snow fell this afternoon, around 4 pm, in zone tRa Gusela e il Nuvolau, in one of the best known and most popular areas of the Belluno Dolomites. According to initial information, it would have been one of the two skiers who raised the alarm, who remained half buried, while his partner had disappeared to his

vista.

On the spot, he brought himself there118 helicopter and Alpine Rescue teams arrived with a search dog in the snow and personnel of the Cortina Finance Police. Rescuers identified the woman, who remained submerged under two meters of snow, and freed her to then give her first aid and load her on board. She was transported by helicopter to Treviso airport in serious condition. The other, who has always remained conscious, was taken to Codivilla Putti in Cortina with the helicopter of the Aiut Alpin Dolomites of Bolzano



