Home News Avalanche on the Nuvolau, Venetian hiker in serious condition
News

Avalanche on the Nuvolau, Venetian hiker in serious condition

by admin
Avalanche on the Nuvolau, Venetian hiker in serious condition

Avalanche overwhelms two Venetian hikers: rescued by the prompt intervention of rescuers.

A mass of snow fell this afternoon, around 4 pm, in zone tRa Gusela e il Nuvolau, in one of the best known and most popular areas of the Belluno Dolomites. According to initial information, it would have been one of the two skiers who raised the alarm, who remained half buried, while his partner had disappeared to his
vista.

On the spot, he brought himself there118 helicopter and Alpine Rescue teams arrived with a search dog in the snow and personnel of the Cortina Finance Police. Rescuers identified the woman, who remained submerged under two meters of snow, and freed her to then give her first aid and load her on board. She was transported by helicopter to Treviso airport in serious condition. The other, who has always remained conscious, was taken to Codivilla Putti in Cortina with the helicopter of the Aiut Alpin Dolomites of Bolzano

Modest snowfall in the Belluno area but the CNSAs warns: “Risk of avalanches, postpone the exits”

Francesco Dalmas

The Arpav bulletin gave a marked avalanche danger for today.

See also  Viviana Calò tells a scene from Querido Fidel (Video)

You may also like

Single check, the race to renew the ISEE...

The new dialogue with NATO slows down the...

A 24-year-old female Internet celebrity in mainland China...

Cnn journalist pregnant in Ukraine, Monica Maggioni: “I...

Authoritative Interview·”Strong Confidence·Practice Implementation”｜Display Greater Responsibility and Achievements...

Strong smell of gas in the street, firefighters...

The Beijing News – Good news never stops

“Spazio Friend” has been promoting the practice of...

Reasons for Zhao Lijian’s sudden fall from favor...

The Neanderthal comet is preparing to “greet” the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy