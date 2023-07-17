Home » Carlos Alcaraz is the king of Wimbledon: the victory against Djokovic opens the new era of tennis
Carlos Alcaraz is the new king of Wimbledon. The Spanish tennis player wins his first title on London grass by defeating at the end of a historic battlewhich lasted almost 5 hours, Novak Djokovic. Five sets on the swing that deliver him Slam, the number one in the world and definitively open the new era of tennis. In which the undisputed protagonist will be him, Alcaraz, the first of the new generation of tennis players capable of beating the Serbian in the final of one of the four most important tournaments in the world.

That it happens on the most sacred of fields, after a first set dominated by the Serbian is a real one investiture. One figure best describes the Spaniard’s feat: the Serbian had arrived at the title match with the record of 303 victories and 5 defeats in the matches of a Grand Slam in which he had won the first set. And instead he fell despite the quick 6-1 trimmed in the opening. So it ends 1-6 7-6 6-1 3-6 6-4 in 4 hours and 42 minutes.

“It’s a dream come true. It’s great to win, but even if I had lost I would have been very proud of myself. I didn’t expect it to be so fast. After the first set I thought I had to raise the level, I have to congratulate Djokovic because he inspires me so much. When I was born you were already winning tournaments and I started playing watching you, yes incredible how are you still fit,” he added. The Serbian instead spoke of a defeat “hard to swallow” but “I lost to a great player and I have to go on.”

For Alcaraz – the third youngest ever after Becker and Bjorg to triumph at Church Road – it is the first career victory on grass at Wimbledon, the second in Grand Slam trials after the Us Open del 2022. For Djokovic, on the other hand, the goal of his 24th victory in Grand Slam tournaments, his eighth success at Wimbledon as Roger Federer and fifth in a row like Bjorn Borg and Federer himself. Not only that: the dream of completing the Grande Slamgiven that in 2023 he had already won the Australian Open and the Roland Garros. Therefore once again the primacy of the legendary Australian tennis player remains unmatched Rod Laverthe only one able to win all four Grand Slam rounds twice in the same season.

