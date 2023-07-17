Organic cholupa will reach the old continent

In a traceability process to verify that it is free of agrochemicals, there is the exquisite fruit that hopes to conquer the markets in Germany and France. From Bogotá, Arturo Pascuas from the Cholupa del Huila Cooperative, shared more details about this work.

By: Gloria Camargo

A total of three kilos of cholupa, will decide the destination of the most well-known fruit in the department and that have the denomination of origin from Huila, to be able to be exported to the old continent.

An achievement that could be completed in a maximum of two months, said Arturo Pascuas Yáñez, legal representative of the Cholupa del Huila Cooperative, who from Bogotá, where the XXIV version of Agroexpo is being held in Corferias, indicated the work that has been plotting to open new markets.

“We have an organic cholupa from the crops, so they asked me for three kg to do a traceability, to verify if it has agrochemicals. So if it is concluded that they do not have, they would give us the seal or the code to certify the organic cultivation.

So, around in a month they would be giving me the organic seal to start working, and in two months the first export would be ready,” he said.

Likewise, Pascuas added that this export can be between “200 to 1,000 kg and we can start the negotiation. The destination is Germany and France, where we are going to start the negotiation as a result of the fact that the World Fruit Fair was held in February and the cholupa was present”.

It is estimated that at the departmental level by 2022, about 9,600 tons of cholupa were produced.

previous work

It should be remembered that in February of this year, Passiflora Maliformis L., colloquially known as cholupa, participated in Fruit Logistica, recognized for being a “global platform with the participation of more than 2,500 exhibitors from 93 countries and which brings together all the links in the fresh fruit and vegetable sector, from the producers to the most important key players in the industry”.

Added to this, according to the representative, “for a year with protocols for certification in Good Agricultural Practices, GAP, in exporting farms to be able to send this fruit to other countries.”

A job that is not for less, because although the crops have not only been established in Rivera, but have expanded to other municipalities such as Campoalegre, it is estimated that at the departmental level by 2022, about 9,600 tons of cholupa were produced , in a production for regional and national consumption.

Fresh fruit

Pascuas also indicated that the price for the sale of this fruit will be between 12,000 and 15,000 thousand pesos per kilo, a price that will be paid from Colombia.

Added to this, the export will be made “with the fresh fruit, we are doing the harvesting and we are also placing a mesh on the fruit so that when it falls from the tree it does not get hurt. That was the fruit that was presented at the international fair.

We are already working with the exporter to be able to export the fruit, where they tell us that it can be from 500 kilos onwards, and once shipped, we begin to work on everything that corresponds to marketing in Germany,” he said.

tropical agriculture

Other jobs that are also highlighted, according to the producer, have been strengthening, correspond to organic applications and tropical agriculture.

This agricultural model, according to Asohofrucol, “is based on the principles of making agriculture ecologically viable, culturally and economically profitable, and socially just.

To implement it, it uses the criteria of soil management, fauna and flora management, natural nutrition management and management for orchards with ecosystem services. For example, using organic recipes to manage pests or pads with organic residues to protect the soil, so to implement it, use the criteria of soil management, fauna and flora management, natural nutrition management and orchard management. with ecosystem services.

Therefore, according to the producer, they already have their own biofactory, “in the organizations we are teaching producers to make their own biofertilizers, bioinsecticides, biofungicides.

“For example, we are using crop residues from our own farms. So we have already done several seminars, several international conferences on tropical agriculture. Even in Huila, 20 days ago, we were an expert in tropical agriculture in the municipality of Paicol, where there were about 65 producers watching this process where about 10 biopreparations were made so that people learned to make these products ”, she highlighted.

green transition

In response to the growing demands of the international community, cholupa farmers are leading a transition towards agricultural practices free of agrochemicals.

According to Pascuas, they are aware of the damage to the environment caused by chemical residues in agricultural products, for which the farmers are committing not to send any type of chemical to international markets by the year 2025.

“It’s going back to 30 or 40 years ago, where the green revolution came, where we were taught to apply these agrochemicals to kill microorganisms in the soil, killing biological fauna, and for this reason, we are making producers aware,” explained.

This change represents a return to the methods used decades ago, before the advent of the green revolution and the massive implementation of agrochemicals. Awareness about the environmental impact and educational efforts, such as seminars, field days and congresses, have led farmers to understand the economic and productive benefits of organic products.

“Farmers are becoming aware of the negative impacts that chemicals have had on the environment and are responding proactively. Through seminars, field days and congresses, they are educating themselves on organic alternatives that promote higher quality and production in crops. These educational initiatives have been instrumental in changing the mindset of farmers and encouraging the adoption of more sustainable methods,” Pascuas said.

A key aspect of this change is the significant reduction in production costs. Farmers are discovering that organic products can be more profitable than those that use agrochemicals. Although initially it may require additional investment to adapt to the new techniques, in the long term, the costs decrease considerably. It is estimated that farmers have managed to reduce costs by 50-60%, without compromising the quality or quantity of production.

In addition to the economic benefits, the use of organic products has a positive impact on human health. The elimination of chemical residues in food is essential to guarantee a healthier and safer diet. More and more consumers are opting for organic food due to its beneficial impact on well-being and environmental sustainability.

