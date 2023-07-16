Carlos Alcaraz overthrows Novak Djokovic to win Wimbledon for the first time

Carlos Alcaraz, after his last victorious point against Novak Djokovic, in the Wimbledon final, in London, July 16, 2023. GLYN KIRK / AFP

Under the watchful eye of Prince William, Sunday July 16, on the Center Court of Wimbledon, a new master of tennis made himself king, in five sets. After a failed start to the match, world number one Carlos Alcaraz overcame his runner-up in the ATP rankings and most successful Grand Slam player (twenty-three trophies), Novak Djokovic (1-6, 7-6 [8-6]6-1, 3-6, 6-4).

Manhandled from the start, as during his defeat in June against the Serb in the semi-finals of Roland-Garros, the Spaniard then showed impressive solidity. Better prepared this time, the native of El Palmar has gradually mastered his opponent, and his own nerves. While remaining true to himself on the court, generous in effort, able to gain points in finesse, as in strength.

“Carlitos” thus completes his rise to power on grass, he, the earthling, winner in June of the ATP 500 at Queen’s, prologue tournament at Wimbledon. A success that allows the 20-year-old Murcian to sign his second Grand Slam victory, after his success at the US Open in 2022.

Dominating on clay at the start of the season, Alcaraz surprised his world in Great Britain, on grass, during a tournament in which he had never reached the knockout stages. Having dropped only two sets before the final, the Spaniard easily got rid of world number six, Holger Rune (7-6 [7-3]6-4, 6-4), in the quarter-finals, before inflicting, in the semi-finals, the same sentence on number three, Daniil Medvedev (6-3, 6-3, 6-3).

“I did not expect to play at this level”

Full of confidence when he entered the Center Court on Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz first suffered everything he praised earlier, with his opponent: “He has no weakness (…), he is a complete player, who does nothing wrong on the court. Physically, he’s a monster. Mentally, he’s a monster. »

Dried in the first set (1-6) in just thirty-four minutes of play, the Spaniard with disheveled hair then made his pride speak. A sufficient turnaround to pocket the next two innings. First after a suffocating tie-break (7-6 [8-6]), exercise yet acclaimed by the Serb, who had won his last thirteen decisive games.

Then in the third set, where the 20-year-old right-hander inflicted on the Serb the lesson he himself had received in the first (6-1). With the difference that the two men fought for almost half an hour in the fifth game, during a succession of advantages and equalities.

In the fourth round, “Nole” regained breath and was sharper than the Spaniard (3-6). The two men then embarked on an electric fifth set where Alcaraz quickly broke Djovokic. The world number one then did not give an inch of ground to the Serb. A single match point was enough for him to conclude the game. Overjoyed, Alcaraz collapsed on Center Court as soon as his success was achieved.

Once the trophy in hand, Carlitos admitted to being surprised himself: “I did not expect to play at this level. We have worked hard to prepare for the grass season. Understand everything in such a short time (…), it’s a dream come true. »

Djokovic sheds a few tears

Undefeated at Wimbledon since 2018, after having won the English Grand Slam four times in a row, Djokovic saw his good streak come to an end with the success of the jovial Spaniard. Feeling the wind turn in the heart of the last round, the Serb, in anger, smashed his racket against one of the support posts of the net.

Taken by emotion at the end of the meeting, the “Djoker” shed a few tears. Before saluting the performance of his young opponent: “What quality at the end of the match…” Words in line with those he had made on the eve of the final: “He’s been incredibly good at adapting to the surfaces and to his opponents. It is a strong characteristic, a great virtue. »

Acclaimed as rarely, Novak Djokovic, in a strange position of magnificent loser, missed the opportunity to win a twenty-fourth Grand Slam title, a record still held by Margaret Court alone. He will have another chance to join the Australian, at the end of August, during the US Open, whose defending champion in New York is a certain… Carlos Alcaraz.

The Spaniard, who had just been made a member of the All England Club thanks to his victory of the day, made a request to his king, Felipe VI, present in the spans of the Center Court: “The two times I won [en Grand Chelem], you were there. I hope you will be there more often. »

Valentin Baudry