Carlos Arturo Bacca Ahumada Joins Exclusive Club of Colombian Soccer Players with 300 Goals

Junior’s goalscorer entered history: only four coffee soccer players reached that number.

Carlos Arturo Bacca Ahumada returned to his scoring streak with Junior from Barranquilla. This Saturday he confirmed that he is plugged in, scoring the two goals for the 1-2 win over Envigado, on date 8 of the BetPlay II-2023 League.

Thus, Bacca (36 years old) recorded a very difficult record to achieve: the one born in Puerto Colombia, Atlántico, reached 300 goals in his career, scored at Barranquilla FC and Junior, in his country; Minerven from Venezuela; Seville, Villarreal and Granada, in Spain; Bruges from Belgium and AC Milan from Italy. And of course, in the Colombian National Team it was also important.

Bacca entered a select group of Colombian soccer players who reached the round figure. Only 4 coffee players scored 300 goals or more in his career.

The record is still held by Víctor Hugo Aristizábal, who is an idol of Atlético Nacional and played two World Cups with the Colombian National Team, but who scored a large number of goals, especially in Brazilian soccer, as he played in teams like Sao Paulo, Santos FC, Vitória, Cruzeiro and Coritiba. He also wore the shirts of Valencia in Spain and Deportivo Cali in his country.

With 341 goals appears Radamel Falcao García, top scorer of the Colombian National Team (36 scores). The ‘Tiger’ has scored goals with Lanceros Boyacá (Colombia), River Plate (Argentina), Porto (Portugal), Atlético de Madrid (Spain), AS Monaco (France), Manchester United and Chelsea (England); also with Galatasaray (Türkiye) and currently with Rayo Vallecano of Spain.

Now Bacca hopes to continue increasing the number of goals, but he has already made history and confirms that he is a carat gunner.

