Frontier Airlines Expands Non-Stop Frequencies from USA to Cancun Due to Winter Demand

Frontier Airlines Expands Non-Stop Frequencies from USA to Cancun Due to Winter Demand

Frontier Airlines to Increase Flights from USA to Cancun in Response to Winter Demand

Low-cost airline Frontier Airlines has announced new frequencies from various cities in the United States to Cancun, Mexico. The airline will be offering daily flights starting from November 16, in order to cater to the high demand from Americans during the winter season.

Departing from Chicago, Detroit, and Minneapolis, these new flights aim to provide travelers with convenient and affordable options for their tropical getaways. Frontier Airlines’ ‘Low Fares Done Right’ approach ensures that customers can enjoy cost-effective travel without compromising on quality.

Daniel Shurz, the Senior Vice President of Commercial at Frontier Airlines, expressed his excitement about expanding non-stop offerings across their entire network. He also hinted at more new services to popular destinations like Mexico and the Dominican Republic in the near future.

The airline plans to introduce a mix of new and recurring non-stop services to the Cancun International Airport (AIC) throughout November and December 2023. Considering that the US market is the primary one for Cancun during the winter season, this move is expected to meet the travel demands during this period.

Winter vacation plans have become easier and more convenient with these additional flights by Frontier Airlines. Travelers can now embark on their tropical adventures without worrying about expensive airfares.

