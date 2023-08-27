Registrations are expanded to present experiences in Social Mobilization

The leading teachers must choose the four best students of the institution and these will receive face-to-face training by the District Mayor’s Office.

The Mayor Virna Johnson reiterates the invitation to students, teachers and administrators of the educational institutions of the city of Santa Marta to enroll in the competitions of the Social Mobilization for Educational Qualitywhich will be open until August 31.

To attend this call made from the District Education Secretariatthe teams of the institutions may present themselves in the strategies: United Nations Model, Santa Marta Mágica and Science, Technology and Innovation Fair.



The Science Fair promotes the creation and design of school proposals, as a pertinent bet for the solution of socioeconomic and environmental problems.

It is important to mention that the United Nations Model develops skills such as public speaking in young peoplethe capacity of analysis, writing formal textsnegotiation, strategy design, the search for collective solutions and leadership.

It may interest you: ‘Social mobilization for quality education’ program launched

The leading teachers must choose the four best students of the institution and these will receive face-to-face training by the District Mayor.

Those interested in participating in this Model must enter the Social Mobilization website with their username and password, look for the option ‘Sign up here’ and select the project of interest.

The Science Fair promotes the creation and design of school proposalsas a pertinent bet for the solution of socioeconomic and environmental problems, strengthening the scientific and technological competences of students and teachers; and at the same time, motivating the development of entrepreneurial proposals. In this strategy, four students and a leading teacher can be enrolled for primary and an equal group for secondary.

Santa Marta Mágica encourages reading, writing and orality in the institutions through playful and didactic scenarios, in which the participating students will be able to build stories and narratives that connect their particular stories with the context of this cityfull of stories to tell. Nine students can be enrolled in the strategy and a leading teacher to participate in the competitions.

You may be interested in: They highlight three students with the best scores in mock tests Saber 11°

With these initiatives, the Governments of Change aim at social transformationthe generation of opportunities and the improvement of living conditions of children and youth in the city.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

