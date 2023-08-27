Home » Mancini, you can’t see a Roma with only one point – Calcio
Mancini, you can't see a Roma with only one point – Calcio

Mancini, you can’t see a Roma with only one point – Calcio

“It’s a difficult start, we struggled here and it’s clear that after two days Roma can’t be seen with a point. Hot? Yes, but it certainly shouldn’t be an alibi also because it was also there for the opponents”. Thus Gianluca Mancini after the defeat of Rome in Verona against Hellas.


“If you miss Ibanez? – says the Giallorossi defender – He’s a player that you have often criticized in the past, now he’s gone and we simply need to take a step forward”.


Meanwhile, it has been learned that Dybala has asked for a change due to the usual problem with his right adductor that he has been suffering from for some time. He will undergo checks in the next few days and it is hoped that he will be recovered for next Friday’s big match against Milan.

