Manchester, 4 August 2022 – “No club in Europe wants him, I don’t think even Ten Hag and Manchester United’s dressing room” . Jamie Carragher he went down heavily against Cristiano Ronaldo, for whom in England a real case is starting to mount. The former Liverpool defender certainly did not lavish words with honey for the Portuguese champion, who in the meantime is at the center of the controversy in that of Manchester . Ten Hag stated that he will go on the bench this weekend, during the first day of Premier League due to his behavior throughout the summer. CR7 he missed the tour with the team for “family reasons”, accepted by the club, and only met again in a friendly last week, during which for 45 minutes he showed poor athletic condition.

Carragher’s attack on Ronaldo

Jamie Carragher made some controversial statements to The Overlap, along with Gary Neville : “Since when Ronaldo it was bought last year, I found it a strange move . I always imagined that this moment would come, in which chaos would be created , even if CR7 did very well at United. He has signed a contract for two seasons plus one: I couldn’t believe it “The real problem, according to the former defender, would be the claims from the Portuguese: “He will never make a substitute for anyone, but we players know when that moment in our career arrives in which we are no longer the same. We are talking about an exemplary professional and that is why his career has been longer, but he will turn 38 this season. He scores a lot, but he’s not the same player he used to be “.

Il market seems to think the same way, with no big club seeming to have come forward: “At the moment no club in Europe wants it and it seems Manchester is not able to get rid of it. In my opinion, even Ten Hag and the locker room don’t want it “. Harsh words, but that could actually reflect the reality of the facts, considering the progress of Cristiano Ronaldo’s summer up to now.

