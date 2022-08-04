Home Sports Carragher attacks Ronaldo: “Nobody in Europe wants him, not even Manchester United” – Sport
Sports

Carragher attacks Ronaldo: “Nobody in Europe wants him, not even Manchester United” – Sport

by admin
Carragher attacks Ronaldo: “Nobody in Europe wants him, not even Manchester United” – Sport

Manchester, 4 August 2022 – “No club in Europe wants him, I don’t think even Ten Hag and Manchester United’s dressing room” . Jamie Carragher he went down heavily against Cristiano Ronaldo, for whom in England a real case is starting to mount. The former Liverpool defender certainly did not lavish words with honey for the Portuguese champion, who in the meantime is at the center of the controversy in that of Manchester . Ten Hag stated that he will go on the bench this weekend, during the first day of Premier League due to his behavior throughout the summer. CR7 he missed the tour with the team for “family reasons”, accepted by the club, and only met again in a friendly last week, during which for 45 minutes he showed poor athletic condition.

Carragher’s attack on Ronaldo

Jamie Carragher made some controversial statements to The Overlap, along with Gary Neville : “Since when Ronaldo it was bought last year, I found it a strange move . I always imagined that this moment would come, in which chaos would be created , even if CR7 did very well at United. He has signed a contract for two seasons plus one: I couldn’t believe it “The real problem, according to the former defender, would be the claims from the Portuguese: “He will never make a substitute for anyone, but we players know when that moment in our career arrives in which we are no longer the same. We are talking about an exemplary professional and that is why his career has been longer, but he will turn 38 this season. He scores a lot, but he’s not the same player he used to be “.

See also  From Manchester United to Enduro: The life of legendary goalkeeper Barthez | Goal.com China

Il market seems to think the same way, with no big club seeming to have come forward: “At the moment no club in Europe wants it and it seems Manchester is not able to get rid of it. In my opinion, even Ten Hag and the locker room don’t want it “. Harsh words, but that could actually reflect the reality of the facts, considering the progress of Cristiano Ronaldo’s summer up to now.

Read also: MotoGp, GP Silverstone timetables and TV

You may also like

Organizing competitions for the masses to add luster...

Lynx, the latest sightings in Italy. What do...

Juve, the attack market: double assault on Kostic...

Dima team:Milan wanted to rent first and then...

8.5 places in Asia for the World Cup,...

Pioli in Gazzetta: “Milan stronger. And then De...

Galti: Sanches is very strong, now he has...

Lady Gaga confirms presence in ‘Joker 2’ –...

Allegri: The traditional game allows new players to...

Cairo raises: “I want to create a strong...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy