During three seasons, between 2001 and 2018, no amount was paid to the former referee, according to ‘Football Leaks’

It was in a campaign by Joan Gaspart at the helm of the club and in the first two by Joan Laporta

The payments of FC Barcelona to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreiraformer vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees, between 2001 and 2018 were not continued over timesince for three seasons (one with Joan Gaspart at the helm of the club and the first two under Joan Laporta) they did not occur, according to information that appears in new documents to which ‘Football Leaks’ has had access.

According to the leaked documents, the payments began in 2001 (135,218 euros) under the presidency of Joan Gaspart, but were cut off when Enric Reyna replaced Gaspart (2002-03) and in the first two years of Joan Laporta’s presidency (2003-04 and 2004-05).

The payment relationship was resumed in 2005, with Laporta as president. The payments were made to the company NILSAD SCP, which received in the 2006-07 campaign 221,278 euros, in 2007-08 243,659 euros, in 2008-09 285,398 euros and in 2009-10 573,398 eurosapparently due to the increase in news services, according to ‘Football Leaks’.

During the three and a half seasons in which Sandro Rosell was in charge of Barcelona, ​​the Barça club paid, according to the aforementioned information, 576,190 euros for the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons, 598,690 euros for 2012-13 and 598,940 euros for 2013-14, in which Josep Maria Bartomeu he was in charge of the Catalan club.

The payments, he adds, They continued with Bartomeu in 2014-15 (546,630 euros), in 2015-16 (521,613), in 2016-17 (577,660 euros) and in 2017-18 (549,525 euros).

On that date is when Bartomeu would have communicated that the Barcelona club did not want to continue using the services of Enríquez Negreira’s companywhich motivated him to send him a threatening burofax.

