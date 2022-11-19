DEFENSE

Tomorrow evening’s derby at the PalaOltrepo in Voghera between Autosped Castelnuovo Scrivia and Logiman Broni (two ball at 8.30 pm) will be a particular challenge for several players. In fact, there are eight exes: the Croatian Premasunac, Rulli, Bonasia, Ravelli, Smorto and Gatti among the Piedmontese; Bonvecchio, Colli and De Pasquale among the Oltrepadane. «It will be a demanding challenge both physically and emotionally. Half of our team has played in Broni in the past and some of our former teammates now play there – explains Valentina Gatti, pivot of Autosped, 2 seasons in Broni – We need the support of all the public possible also because we believe that Broni will arrive with many Viking supporters, so we must not be outdone». Broni wants to forget the defeat against Milan: «The match against Sanga was complex, – says Claudia Colli, captain of Broni, 5 seasons in Castelnuovo – The Milanese proved to be more amalgamated, because they have been playing together for some time. We took the same partial in Treviso. Then we won there, while last Sunday we came within 3, but Sanga is very strong and the result was different. We are working to be consistent and play for the entire match like in the first and last quarter. Now comes Castelnuovo. We are full, we are physically well, we want to do well. It will be a wonderful challenge, for us it is another direct match for the first places in the standings and for a possible qualification for the Coppa Italia (top 4 at the end of the first leg, ed)». The emotion will not fail: «Castelnuovo was a beautiful house, in which I felt comfortable. This will give me an extra charge to give everything. Castelnuovo is the group favorite, we have nothing to lose, we will play 110%. The fans have told us that there will be many given the proximity, there will be a nice setting in the stands, it will be a wonderful challenge from this point of view as well». f.scabr.