Cataldi, Lazio need strong players – Football

The withdrawal that has just begun, market expectations, Milinkovic’s farewell. This and other topics were touched upon by Danilo Cataldi, director of Lazio, in the press conference held in Auronzo di Cadore. “The training camp is going well, I have good sensations – Danilo begins -. We are doing a great physical and tactical job, even with many young players”. Ten years ago, Cataldi made his first training camp with Lazio of the greats: “It was a long journey, I hope it will still last a long time, I always try to give my best”.


With the farewell of Milinkovic, the Roman midfielder has now become the vice-captain: “Without Sergej, Lazio lose an important player, with incredible numbers, and who has never said anything out of place. I wish him a big good luck”.


A substitute will certainly be needed, given the many commitments: “There are also two more games in the Super Cup. The Champions League will take away more energy than the Europa League. We need a signal, a push. The president is working to give us a hand”.


Cataldi is not afraid of competition, because “it’s always good to face important competitions. Lazio must be a strong team, strong players are needed, regardless of position.


Another director? Welcome, we’re here for the good of Lazio, not for individual goals”. A joke about the national team (“It’s my childhood dream, the blue midfield is in excellent hands”), one about the Champions League (“I’d like to face English team”), and then one on captain Ciro Immobile: “I saw him serene and happy. I’ve read something about the rumors (the sirens from Arabia, ed), but we didn’t even talk about it. I saw the usual building”, concludes Cataldi.

