Now the new Rossazzurro coach is official

As has long been known, it is Giovanni Ferraro the new coach of Catania. The coach is the architect of Giugliano’s promotion to Serie C, the man to whom the ds Antonello Laneri relied on to relaunch the Elephant, stunned by failure and exclusion from the Serie C championship. Catania among the professionals.

PRESS RELEASE – Catania SSD announces that he has entrusted the role of technical manager of the first team to Mr. Giovanni Ferraro, born in Vico Equense (Naples) on February 19, 1969. In the 2021/22 season, the Campania coach led Giugliano to success, promoted to Serie C after finishing in first place the journey in group G of the fourth series championship.

On Wednesday 3 August at 12.00, at the congress area of ​​the President Park Hotel, Catania SSD will officially present to the press the technical staff of the first team for the 2022/23 sports season. The conference will be broadcast live on the official Catania SSD Facebook page.

August 2, 2022 (change August 2, 2022 | 16:43)

