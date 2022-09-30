Home Sports Catania, record number of season tickets in Serie D: reached 10,620
Catania, record number of season tickets in Serie D: reached 10,620

Catania, record number of season tickets in Serie D: reached 10,620

Great enthusiasm for Catania

The supporters of Catania have set the new record of season tickets in Serie D: they are 10,620, the cards already subscribed. Overcoming Palermo and Parma who had also reached 10 thousand in Serie D. The note from the Etna club: “Catania SSD sincerely applauds all subscribers, including those who, although unable to permanently guarantee their presence at the stadium because they are far from Catania, also wanted to express a concrete adhesion to the rossazzurro football relaunch project . Your leadership, dear fans, is a source of pride for us and a source of responsibility: we know we have to improve every day, on and off the pitch, to live up to your passion, which is unprecedented in the history of the fourth series. The exceptional nature of the figure also emerges with reference to the trend and numerous results in Serie C, B and A. The 2022/23 season ticket campaign “Melior de cinere surgo” will end at 3.00 pm on Wednesday 5 October.

September 30, 2022 (change September 30, 2022 | 18:30)

